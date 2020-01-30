RTA schedule changes coming February 2nd

NEW ORLEANS – Starting on Sunday, February 2, the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is implementing a few schedule changes.

The schedule changes will effect a number of the bus routes around the city.

As schedules will change, RTA riders are encouraged to view or download the new schedules which are now available online.

The following bus routes will have NEW schedules starting February 2nd:

10-Tchoupitoulas

55-Elysian Fields

11-Magazine

62-Morrison Express

15-Freret

80-Desire-Louisa

16-S. Claiborne

101-Algiers Point

32-Leonidas-Tremé

102-General Meyer

39-Tulane

106-Aurora

51-St. Bernard-St. Anthony

114-General DeGaulle-Sullen

52-St. Bernard-Paris Ave

201-Kenner Loop will begin servicing the new terminal at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

202-Airport Express is now servicing the new airport terminal. The old terminal is no longer being serviced.

Riders are encouraged to view the NEW schedules in a number of ways:

View or download the NEW timetables for each route at www.RTAforward.org/Service-Changes.

Download the GoMobile app on your smartphone. Then select your route to view the new schedule.

Call Rideline at 504-248-3900 and ask about the service changes on your route.

Pick up the NEW printed schedlues… coming early February!

Printed schedules will be available for pick up on buses and streetcars in early February. Riders can follow @NewOrleansRTA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to find out when they’re in!