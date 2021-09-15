RTA resumes ferry service from Canal Street to Algiers Point

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the restoration of ferry service along the Algiers Point – Canal Street route beginning Thursday. The route will service the Algiers Point Ferry terminal to the interim East Bank location at Mardi Gras World.

During this time ferry service hours will be reduced from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

The ferry will depart from Algiers Point every hour on the :00 and from Mardi Gras World on the :30.

The adjustments are expected to last until further notice when the temporary berthing reopens in front of Audubon Institute.

Riders will only be able to access the interim terminal at Mardi Gras World via shuttle provided by RTA. This shuttle will leave the Canal Ferry Terminal every hour on the :10 and depart the interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras World on the :30 bringing riders back to the Canal Street Ferry Terminal.

Riders can also utilize the 101- Algiers Point and 102- General Meyer bus routes for service from Algiers Point to Duncan Plaza.

There will be no parking or pedestrian access at the interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras World.

The interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras World cannot accommodate bikes, scooters, or wheelchairs due to the steep slope of the gangway.

Passengers needing ADA service should contact the Rideline at 504-248-3900 for assistance scheduling a terminal-to-terminal ADA accessible ride at no additional charge.

ADA ferry riders do not need to be current paratransit clients to utilize this service.

Riders are encouraged to pre-purchase their fare using the RTA GoMobile app. Masks are required on-board all RTA buses, ferries, streetcars, and paratransit vehicles. For additional information riders can visit www.norta.com or call Rideline at 504-248-3900.