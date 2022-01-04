RTA requires proof of vaccination for streetcar charters

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In accordance with the city, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday that proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the charter date, will be required for all riders on-board private streetcar charters.

The announcement comes as New Orleans sees an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases following the holiday season.

RTA staff will strictly enforce the mandate, not allowing any rider to board a streetcar charter without valid documentation.

Masks continue to be required on-board all RTA buses, streetcars, paratransit vehicles, and ferries.

