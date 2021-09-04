RTA introduces limited bus service to assist residents in Hurricane Ida recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the restoration of limited bus service to support the city’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Limited service will be restored along the following routes:

27-Louisiana (modified route from Broad St. to Tchoupitoulas St.)

39-Tulane

47-Canal

88-St. Claude (modified route from Basin St. to Poland Ave.)

90-Carrollton

94-Broad

Service will run daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a 50-minute frequency. Fares are waived.

In addition, the agency will maintain cooling buses at various food distribution centers throughout the city. For a complete list of sites, visit https://ready.nola.gov/assistance/.

For more information on the city’s recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida, visit https://ready.nola.gov or sign up for NOLAReady updates by texting NOLAREADY to 77295.