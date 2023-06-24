NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has been awarded funding for the completion of the Downtown Transit Center.

The U.S. Department of Transportation provided the RTA with $24,826,905 through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, for the center’s final design and construction.

“This grant is a crucial step toward the creation of our Downtown Transit Center, which will serve as the heart of our service. I want to thank the Biden Administration and Congressman Troy Carter for their leadership and for recognizing the value of transit – not just as a service to riders but also as a driver of economic development to move our region forward,” said RTA CEO, Lona Edwards Hankins.

The former site of the Southern Railway Terminal is set to provide riders with safer connections between transit modes, and improved rider conveniences like a shelter from extreme weather, restroom facilities, and more.

The site will also serve as the downtown hub of the proposed Bus Rapid Transit project, which cuts down transit times for East and West Bank riders.

