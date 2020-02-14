Royal feast for Barkus royalty at Galatoire’s

NEW ORLEANS — His wore a Rex pin on his custom made jacket and shirt, complete with monogrammed sleeves. You wouldn’t know that three years ago, this longhaired chihuahua was rescued from the snow of Wisconsin.

His name is Eddy. But this week, he’s His Majesty XXVIII, King Edward VII, the king of this year’s Barkus parade. And his queen is a standard poodle, Her Majesty XXVIII, Queen Belle Hebert.

Friday morning the Barkus royalty gathered at Galatoire’s restaurant on Bourbon Street to dine on lamb chops. Their two-legged friends had champagne.

No complaints on the meal from the royal pair. Their big day is on Sunday when the Krewe of Barkus rolls through the French Quarter.

This year’s theme is “Bark to the Future: Barkus Returns to the 80s.” Thousands of people will line the streets of the Quarter to see the parade of animals in their best from the decade of excess.