Row, row, row your boat gently down the Bayou

Tulane University's John Huppi is on America's team

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Sometimes, you learn some things in school that help you navigate through life.

And that’s exactly the story for a guy who graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the guy is still here.

Still at Tulane.

He’s a teacher.

He’s on the faculty in the School of Architecture.

What he learned at Tulane was, well, a lot.

And it includes learning how to row.

That’s right, row.

As in row, row, row your boat.

He’s John Huppi.

John rehearses his rowing skill on Bayou St. John in New Orleans.

He likes the calm, easy waters of the bayou.

He’ll be picking up the pace.

From the bayou to the big time.

John’s on the rowing team representing the United States at the World Championship in Portugal.

John will row his way in that direction in September.

He says rowing is just like real estate.

It’s all about taking it across the finish line.

And finishing first.