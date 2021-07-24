Rouses Pop-In @ Tchoup aims to promote local food vendors

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Earlier this year Rouses on Tchoupitoulas began allowing local food vendors to sell they’re wares at a pop-up in the store.

It’s actually called the Pop-In @ Tchoup!

Marcy Nathan, Rouses Marketing Director said, “These are vendors that are making food and celling it at pop ups all over the city, and delivering food, and now they’re here in one place.”

For local food vendors the exposure has been a godsend and there’s a good variety of offerings.

Kayala Marshall of Kayala’s Pralines stated, “Today, we have the pralines of course. We have praline topped brownies, we have pecan-topped bread pudding with pralines sauce.

Chef Linda Green appeared on the Food Network and her famous yaka mien is a favorite here every wee, but she finds inspiration from the younger vendors.

According to Green, “They’re so creative, oh my God, I haven’t seen anything like that in years.”

To Green’s point are the wares of The Batterina. They sell gourmet chessecakes and they sell out every week.

Owner JoAnna Euraque stated, “I’ve been introduced to so many different customers as well as new vendors that have become like family.”

Selling weekly is a good opportunity, but the ultimate goal of the pop-in is to get the local vendor businesses to the next level.

Out of 47 vendors we’ve had come through 8 are now on our shelves. We have another 7 that are in the shute to move into Rouses, said Nathan.

Jessica Davis of Jesse’s Sweet Boutique stated, “It means a lot that I can reach my customers on all fronts so I’m excited about this”

There is a Sunday version of the pop-in called Soul Food Sunday, and next Saturday will be the last Pop In @ Tchoup, so make sure and stop by.