NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The final two semi-finalists wrapped up their first interviews today hoping to get a second one soon; however, how these interviews have gone so far has not been discussed by any of the candidates nor the panelists.

While the secrecy of the hunt’s progress continues a growing number of council members with the latest being Council Woman Helena Morena continue to share their distrust with the process, saying they know very little on how any of these candidates are being evaluated.

“It would be great to get some information around who the six finalists are. We have not even receive their resumes from the administration. We have no idea how IACP came up with this list of six final candidates. I would love to see the scores as to how they came up you know with the six final candidates,” Council woman Helena Moreno said.

While council members are left in the dark for much of the process, so is the public.

However, according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño, the International Association of Chiefs of Police decided not to put these potential candidates in front of public eye because it can cause unwanted biases amongst the people.

And what was the concern was is that they’ve seen it done professionally in other cities, and they don’t want the next police chief to turn into a popularity contest; and often that’s what happens when you put them in community and all these different pieces,” Gilbert Montaño said.

Regardless of the IACP and the panel’s beliefs, Moreno believes she deserves to know the details of each of these candidates or she will refuse to approve any of them, as she stated in a letter to Mayor LaToya Cantrell…

“If I personally do not receive that information, then I warn the mayor today that I’m not going to vote to confirm anyone that comes before me,” Moreno said.