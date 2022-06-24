Take in New Orleans from on high in this segment of Destination Louisiane

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Looking for a fun way to beat the heat? A rooftop barhop might do the trick, complete with mocktails, cocktails, and meals served with sweeping views of New Orleans.

Tour guide Kendric Perkins of Tours By Perk (Instagram: @Toursbyperk) led WGNO’s Stephanie Oswald to three of his favorite spots. Watch the video above to see for yourself! They popped in at The Monkey Board atop the Troubadour Hotel (where you can see the highest building in Louisiana!), the Rooftop Pool Club at the Virgin Hotel New Orleans, and Rosie’s on the Roof above the Higgins Hotel at the National World War II Museum.

Whether you like live music, a chic vibe, or a chance to learn a little history while you cool off, this tour has you covered.

A few others on Kendric’s list of cool views: Alto rooftop bar at the ACE Hotel, Hot Tin atop the Pontchartrain Hotel, and the rooftop bar at the Catahoula Hotel.