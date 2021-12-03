Rockin’ around the Christmas Cottages

In Slidell, it's Christmas Under the Stars

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – Electricians in Slidell are strung out.

They’ve been busy working day and night.

That’s all to transform Slidell’s Griffith Park into Christmas Under the Stars.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants to take you inside the Christmas Cottages set up in the park.

They’re the little homes for the holidays created by Slidell artist Lori Anselmo.

The cottages were damaged, almost destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

But Lori Anselmo got to work in her workshop and returned Christmas to the five cottages.

Next holiday season, she’ll unveil another one.

In the meantime, here’s an invitation to join our WGNO NEWS family for a special event.

Please join WGNO NEWS On The Road, we’ll be LIVE, Friday, December 3 at 5pm and 6pm, broadcasting from Christmas Under the Stars.

We hope to see you there.

You may even see yourself on TV.