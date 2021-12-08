Rocket engines being tested at Stennis Space Center to power rockets to moon and Mars

STENNIS SPACE CENTER (WGNO)— On Tuesday NASA’s Stennis Space Center—NASA’s Administrator and Deputy Administrator stopped by to check out what they have been working on, which includes efforts that include missions to the moon and Mars.

There’s a lot that goes into launching into outer space, but before the astronauts can blast off the countdown starts at Stennis Space Center.

“Engines like this are going to roar to life,” Bill Nelson, NASA’s Administrator said.

NASA’s Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator pam Melroy were on-site checking out Stennis’ out-of-this-world operations.

“This is our exciting point in our nation’s space history, a lot is happening right here,” he said.

NASA is building the most powerful rocket in the world to power Artemis missions to the moon and eventual flights to Mars. The engines are being tested at Stennis.

Melroy toured Stennis and got to see the engines that launched her into space several times.

“I feel this is a convergence for me. It for me is the past and the future, so it is really cool,” she said.

In addition to the rocket engines, NASA scientists are hard at work in the autonomous systems lab working on software and habitats which operate without any human intervention.

“We will continue to push the boundaries and Stennis will stay right in the middle of it.”

Today’s visit highlighted the benefits that both NASA and Stennis would receive under President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ Act, funding that NASA secured, in recently passed funding law that will help Stennis repair damage caused by Hurricane Ida.