Rockefeller-owned Asian art coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Asia Society Museum is lending the New Orleans Museum of Art nearly 70 pieces of Asian art collected by John D. Rockefeller 3rd and his wife.

The New Orleans museum says the bronze, ceramic and metalwork spans more than two millennia, and will be on display in New Orleans from March 13 through June 7.

The exhibition will look at themes of Buddhist sculpture, Hindu sculpture, and ceramics and metalwork. It also will examine the Rockefellers’ collecting and exhibition practices.

Events during the exhibition will range from talks by artists and curators to meditation sessions and demonstrations of the Japanese tea ceremony.