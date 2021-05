METAIRIE, La. — Starting Wednesday, one westbound lane on the north side of Veterans Blvd., between Martin Behrman Ave. and Oaklawn Dr., will be closed on a continuous basis.

Motorists will use the available lanes for travel.

The closure is necessary for drain line repairs at a cost of $423,350.00.

Work is scheduled start at 7 a.m. and is set to be completed by Friday, May 21, at 3 p.m., weather permitting.