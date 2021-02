JEFFERSON, La. — Starting Wednesday (Feb. 10) at 7:30 a.m., the main entrance to MLK Playground at 2400 Lester St. in Harvey will be closed.

Motorists will detour to Shirley St. to access the playground.

The closure is necessary to relocate the gym’s sewer service.

Work is scheduled to be complete by Wednesday, Feb. 17, weather permitting.

For more information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Department’s West Bank Office at 504-349-5000.