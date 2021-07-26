ROAD CLOSURE: Jefferson Parish to close section of Willswood Road starting July 27

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Starting at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, all lanes of Willswood Road between River Road and Live Oak Boulevard will be closed in both directions. Motorists traveling eastbound will detour to Avondale Road while motorists traveling westbound will detour to Dandelion Drive.

The closure is necessary for the installation of a culvert across Willswood at the northside of the railroad crossing, at a cost of $70,000. Work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 – weather permitting.

