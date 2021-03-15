Road Closure: Intersection of Joliet and Apple Streets

I-10 to Set to close at Texas state line due to Rising flood waters

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning Monday, March 15, through Wednesday, March 24, the intersection of Joliet and Apple streets will be closed to vehicular traffic for roadway restoration.

During this time, street parking and/or driveway access will be impacted.

Residents and visitors are reminded to adhere to “No Parking” signage to avoid being ticketed and/or towed, as well as to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site.

This work is part of the $15 million Hollygrove Leonidas Group A project.