METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish officials are alerting motorists that starting Tuesday, April 13 at 8 a.m., one northbound lane of Clearview Parkway, after crossing over Veterans Boulevard, will be closed on a continuous basis.

Motorists will use the available lane for travel.

The closure is necessary to repair a gas line.

Work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, April 15 at 3 p.m. – weather permitting.