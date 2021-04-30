Road Closure: Causeway Blvd overpass and Airline Drive

METAIRIE, La. — Starting Monday (May 3) two lanes of Airline Drive and one lane of the Causeway Blvd. overpass will be closed daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists will merge to the right lanes in each direction while closure is in effect.

The closure is necessary for the inspection of the existing bridge sub-structure as part of a $12.51 million-dollar project.

Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 7, at 3 p.m., weather permitting.

For more information, please contact Angela DeSoto, Director, Engineering Department, at 504-736-6500.