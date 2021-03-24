ROAD CLOSED: Massive main break closes section of W. Napoleon in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — A massive water main break has prompted road closures on W. Napoleon Avenue.

Jefferson Parish Officials sent the following alert:

“All eastbound lanes of W. Napoleon Avenue, between Clearview Parkway and Transcontinental Drive, are completely closed until further notice.”

According to the parish, heavy rains caused high pressures in a ‘temporarily patched’ main.

The 66-inch regional force main was apparently awaiting the necessary permanent repair components.

Drivers should avoid the area.