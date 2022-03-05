NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Republican National Committee (RNC) Spring Retreat was held behind closed doors in New Orleans over the weekend.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the focus of the conference was the Mid-Term elections.

“We think we need to get back control of the house and the senate to get some common sense back in Washington,” the Lt. Gov. said. “There’s a lot of talk in the room of who will run or won’t run.”

Former President Donald Trump, scheduled to speak Saturday night, was one of those people.

According to Nungesser, there was a common mindset among the RNC that the country is headed in the wrong direction. He cited the unemployment checks that have kept people from returning to work.

However, Nungesser did acknowledge the areas that have shown improvement, such as tourism.

“We had a great Mardi Gras all over Louisiana,” he said. “I think we’re going to see we had record-breaking numbers, not just in New Orleans but Shreveport, Houma, Morgan City.”

Tension in Ukraine also made the agenda. The RNC tasked themselves with finding a solution to the impacts felt here at home.

“When America is distracted, we appear weak and we’re seeing the response of that with the war,” Lt. Gov. Nungesser said. “Now more than ever we should be drilling for more oil and gas because we saw what it can do when something happens in another country.”