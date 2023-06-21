A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a single-car crash that left a man dead following an attempted traffic stop in Garyville on Tuesday, June 20.

Deputies from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said they observed 56-year-old Byron Tuircuit recklessly driving near Little Hope Street and River Road in Garyville.

Troopers said deputies tried to pull him over, but he reportedly continued to drive at a high speed, lost control of his car, traveled off the right side of the road and flipped several times.

The crash happened on River Road near East 20th Street.

Tuircuit was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

LSP officials said they are investigating the crash. Toxicology samples were taken.

