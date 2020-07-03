River Parishes work to reboot tourism



River Parishes, La.–Just up the river from New Orleans is a wealth of beauty, history, and adventure in our sister parishes. And while the invite exists for visitors from here to enjoy, the focus has changed from New Orleans Plantation Country.

Buddy Boe from the River Parishes Tourist Commission said, “We just understood that both the timing and politics, and the fact that our destinations had so many other things to offer that a brand name focusing on one attraction, plantations, no longer represented everything.”

The plantations are still there, and today many tell a more accurate story of what happened in those spaces.

Cottage at plantation in the River Parishes (WGNO-TV)

“So is Bonfire Country, so is the Andouille Trail, and now we can invite everyone to come out here, regardless of what your interest is,” said Boe.

Despite the beauty of St. Charles, St. James, and St. John the Baptist Parishes, tourism has taken a hit, just like every place else in the world.

Boe said, “Pre-Corona, about 95% of our visitors came on a day trip out of New Orleans.

Cane harvested in the River Parishes (River Parish Tourist Commission)

The river parishes also offer the joys of the spillway trails and one big attraction on the way is the 1811 Slave Revolt Trail they’re calling America’s First Freedom March.