NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Risk Terrain Modeling is a crime-assessment program that highlights criminal patterns.

The program then identifies what’s in those areas such as liquor stores, blighted properties, night clubs and others that may correlate with crime increases.

Once those conditions are identified, the program then compares nearby areas that share similar environmental conditions to the heavy-crime locations.

City officials will then meet with residents and police to combat the ongoing problems in the crime-riddled areas and prevent them from spreading.

“Understanding why those particular place are risky and getting that information from the NOPD patrolmen, who are out in the streets every night getting called out to scene after scene after scene, we have an opportunity to begin to understand what’s going on within our actual police districts and do something about it,” Andre Gaudin said.

According to the US Department of Justice, locations using the RTM program in other cities have seen a 42% decline in robberies, a 35% drop in gun violence and a 33% decrease in vehicle theft.

“Overall, we’ve seen a reduction that has been very consistent across the board both nationally and internationally in terms of murder, drinking and driving, drugs, terrorism and even child maltreatment, so based on the results we’ve received or gotten based off of the studies that have been conducted, I think it’s a great opportunity to attempt,” Ashraf Esmail said.

The program will launch in New Orleans in the near future, starting in the NOPD’s 1st, 5th and 8th districts.

“We’re gonna do a lot better than having a top down structure that says hey listen you have to fix all these blighted properties, you have to fix all the street lights, you have to tow away all these abandoned cars. Let’s focus on what’s driving crime in these areas, what’s making them risky places and then changing those facts on the ground to make New Orleans a safer place,” Gaudin said.