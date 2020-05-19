Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Rising up from a Louisiana swamp

Local

Inspiration, compassion and a brand new book for a Louisiana man

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

SLIDELL, La – When your Louisiana backyard looks like this, you’ve got the right address to be inspired.

Inspiration is what you need.

And inspiration is what you give.

That’s on your once-a-week Zoom conference call counseling guys who just got out of Angola.

That’s the south central Louisiana facility that’s the largest maximum prison in America.

William Thiele has a Ph.D. in psychology and counseling.

Between a prison and a pandemic, William finished the book he started six years ago..

It’s called “The Gate of Heaven is Everywhere.”

Before it’s published, you can read it by clicking right here.

All 210 pages are yours.

WGNO’s Bill Wood visits William Thiele and discovers that a crisis is just like a backyard swamp in Slidell.

If you manage to make it to the other side, something magical may just be waiting.

