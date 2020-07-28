Right now, write your page in history

The Coronavirus Chronicles ask you to become the author

METAIRIE, La – If you’ve got time, take a moment to write down what these times are like for you.

Your everyday life.

Your experiences.

How you’re handing the pandemic.

It’s more than just another day, these days.

It’s history.

And you’re living it.

Living history.

And the Louisiana libraries in Jefferson Parish want to make an official record.

They want you to write, up to 300 words.

They want your poems.

They want your pictures.

If the pandemic has caused you to become a creative artist, they want to see that, too.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of the Coronavirus Chronicles and how you can be part.

All you have to do is click right here.