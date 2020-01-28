Rex issues Royal Proclamation for Mardi Gras 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Rex, King of Carnival, is ready to get the merriment of Mardi Gras 2020 underway.

This morning, the Rex Organization issued its annual proclamation to all citizens of and visitors to New Orleans this Carnival season.



“His Majesty invites all of his subjects to gather, from far and near, to join in the many celebrations and processions which will shortly unfold under the joyful Carnival banner,” the proclamation reads. “He promises that the festivities and pageants arranged for the celebration will surpass in joyousness and exceed in beauty the most brilliant attainments of the glorious past, culminating in his grand procession on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, to celebrate the great festival of Mardi Gras.”



The 2020 Royal Invitation, which features the proclamation on its cover, incorporates artwork from a similar brochure published in 1886.



While we know when Rex will roll, in keeping with tradition, the identity of who will preside over the day’s festivities as Rex, King of Carnival, remains a closely guarded secret.

