Rewards in black bear killings a few miles, 6 months apart

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities are offering $14,500 in rewards for leads in the deaths of two Louisiana black bears shot a few miles and nearly six months apart.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says investigators don’t know whether the same person shot a bear found Nov. 9 and one found May 17, both in St. Mary Parish.

Enforcement spokesman Adam Einck says ballistics results so far indicate only that each bear was shot by a rifle, but not the caliber or other details.

Rewards for tips leading to a conviction in the November killing total $8,500, with a $6,000 reward in the earlier killing.