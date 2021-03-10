Reward increased for info related to the murder of brothers, Bryan, Bradley, and Brandon Veal, in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — On March 9, Crimestoppers GNO announced an increase in reward money for information into the deaths of three New Orleans men.

Brothers Bryan, Brandon, and Bradley Veal were gunned down in two separate incidents in February.

Police reports show that on February 13, 26-year-old Bryan Veal was shot to death at the corner of Washington and Loyola avenues.

Exactly one week later, February 20, officials say 21-year-old Bradley Veal and 30-year-old Brandon Veal were also gunned down.

The NOPD currently has no suspects and no possible motives behind the murders of these three men.

An anonymous donor added to the current Crimestoppers award, which now sits at $10,000, for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s) responsible for the shootings.