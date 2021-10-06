Retrial set for accused killer of Saints player Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man who was initially sentenced for 25 years in prison for allegedly killing former New Orleans Saint Will Smith and injuring Smith’s wife, Racquel, has been granted a new date for a retrial.

A new date of April 4, 2022, was announced on Wednesday. The six-month delay could give Cardell Hayes’ defense attorneys time to file a motion to move the trial out of New Orleans.

Hayes was convicted of second-degree murder during an alleged road rage incident, however split-decision verdict was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

