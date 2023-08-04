METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Earlier this week we told you about residents at a Metairie apartment complex dealing with air conditioning problems at The Maxwell Apartments where they lost cool air for two weeks.

A few days ago, property managers put in a temporary chiller system, but residents are worried they’ll keep losing cool air.

Getting cool air at The Maxwell Apartments is still a work in progress.

“It was past 90 degrees in our apartments,” Kayla Lea, Resident said.

The chiller system was brought in as a temporary fix after residents were left without air conditioning for two weeks, but there have already been problems with the chiller system.

“I talked to maintenance and they said the system tripped up, which cut off, so they had to redo something,” Lea said.

She feels keeping residents cool in this extreme heat is not being enough of a priority.

“It is like we are bothering them anytime we tell them that’s something wrong,” she said.

For Brittany Jenkins, the temporary fix isn’t ultimately going to solve the problem.

“The air conditioning is blowing like room temperature air. It is not blowing cool air. Temperatures in my house are still between 75 and 80 degrees,” Jenkins said.

And on top of that.

“It is always something. We don’t have any hot water right now. So we are dealing with that as well as trying to keep cool,” she said.

Brittany even bought two window units at $200 each to try to get her apartment even cooler, but hot or cold she’s had enough.

“I’m in the process of getting things together so we could leave out of here, it is not worth it, it is not worth it,” Jenkins said.

