JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials are helping residents get rid of unwanted hazardous waste in Jefferson Parish.

They warn getting rid of these items the wrong way can be dangerous to the environment and human health.

At the collection event held on Saturday, homeowners took the opportunity to get rid of the leftover paint they had lying around.

“It gives the opportunity to dispose of paint properly. We don’t want to see people pouring it down the drain, we certainly don’t want to see people put it in with their garbage and trash. I don’t think a lot of people realize that paint in its liquid state is actually a hazardous waste, and it cannot go to landfills,” said Katherine Costanza with JP Department of Environmental Affairs.

Those who missed the event can still get rid of their waste. The parish currently has two year-round drop-off sites in Metairie and Marrero for select materials.

Find the official drop-off list on the parish’s website.



Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.