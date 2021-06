MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Council is holding a meeting on Wednesday evening in Mandeville to discuss the proposed casino in Slidell.

The meeting comes a day after parish sheriff, Randy Smith, and Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal came out in opposition to its development due to what they believe could be an increase in crime accompanying it’s opening.

WGNO’s Chris Welty will have a full recap of the meeting tonight on WGNO News at 10 p.m.