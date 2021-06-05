Resident hospitalized following One-Alarm fire in duplex on Franklin Ave

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It took just 13 minutes for eight units and 25 NOFD personnel to respond to and control a kitchen fire in a one-story duplex at 2214/2216 Franklin Ave on Saturday.

Firefighters sounded the one-alarm signal immediately following a 911 call at 5:15 p.m.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire at 2216 and ventilated the home.

The kitchen sustained significant damage, according to an NOFD report. An initial investigation points to an electrical circuit overload as the cause of the blaze.

The resident of the home was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, while the residents living in 2214 were able to return home.