Reservations required at New Orleans Public Library

NEW ORLEANS – Just like a four-star, fine-dining restaurant, now you need a reservation at the New Orleans Public Library.
At thirteen of the library’s fifteen locations, you have to put your name on the list.
It’s a pandemic prerequisite.
All you have to do is pick up the phone and call.
WGNO’s Bill Wood has the librarian who’s writing down that you want to come in.
It’s a 45-minute limit for every library visit.
You can come every day.
But make your reservation soon.
The library is popular.
It gets booked.
For a list of all library phone numbers, just click right here and call the location where you want to visit.