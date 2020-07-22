Reservations required at New Orleans Public Library

Check out your book after you check out your time

NEW ORLEANS – Just like a four-star, fine-dining restaurant, now you need a reservation at the New Orleans Public Library.

At thirteen of the library’s fifteen locations, you have to put your name on the list.

It’s a pandemic prerequisite.

All you have to do is pick up the phone and call.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the librarian who’s writing down that you want to come in.

It’s a 45-minute limit for every library visit.

You can come every day.

But make your reservation soon.

The library is popular.

It gets booked.

For a list of all library phone numbers, just click right here and call the location where you want to visit.