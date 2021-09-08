Rescuing records from 1811, Louisiana mayor moves to new town hall in the middle of Hurricane Ida

Madisonville, Louisiana has a flooded old town hall and new one just in time

MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) – At Louisiana’s newest town hall, Mayor Jean Pelloat points out what Hurricane Ida did.

He shows where the water rose at the front of the new location.

It was a few feet of flooding at the new location.

The mayor was in the middle of moving to his new address in Madisonville, Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is with Mayor Jean Pelloat who is man who plans well.

The move to the new hall was already in the works.

Good thing.

A few blocks away at the old Madisonville Town Hall, they’re cleaning up a flood of four feet.

The old hall will be converted into some kind of community center for the town.

Madisonville is a “village” of a town.

It’s about half an hour from New Orleans.

It’s where 900 people call home.

Hurricane Ida flooded 40 of the 400 homes here.

Records for the town, some since 1811, were moved to the new location just in time.