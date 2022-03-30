PINEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Severe weather moved through parts of Louisiana on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Due to the weather, many Louisiana residents lost power.

CLECO announced that employees are assessing damages and making repairs in areas that are safe as the storm passes.

The thunderstorms impacted many of the parishes Cleco serves.

As of 3 p.m., Cleco announced 7,284 customers are without power.

Here are the following Parishes affected:

Acadia 110

Allen 308

Avoyelles 1,021

Beauregard 38

Calcasieu 151

DeSoto 6

Evangeline 1,197

Grant 985

Iberia 44

Jefferson Davis 29

Natchitoches 441

Rapides 1,946

Red River 34

Sabine 32

St. Landry 487

St. Martin 166

St. Mary 7

St. Tammany 256

Vernon 26

CLECO reminds customers to take precautions during storms.

HERE ARE SOME TIPS PROVIDED BY CLECO:

Listen to local radio and TV stations for power outages and restoration status reports.

If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate, and stay away until the water has

completely receded.

Generators should be operated outdoors only and in well-ventilated areas.

Plug appliances directly into portable generators with grounded extension cords that can handle the load.

Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Don’t exceed the rated capacity of the generator and only refuel when the engine is off and cool.

Assume all downed lines are live and stay away.

Report downed lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 or 911.