Report: Half-billion gallons of raw sewage leaked into Pearl River

A variety of debris deposited by the floodwaters of the Pearl River, litter the streets in the northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhoods affected by the flooding, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Hundreds of homes and businesses remain without power as floodwaters recede around Jackson, Mississippi, and it’s unclear when the lights will come back on. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Cleanup and restoration, such as this flooring replacement, has begun in northeast in Jackson, Miss., as residents start to recover from the Pearl River flooding, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Residents in hard-hit areas near Jackson are being allowed to return back home as the Pearl River fell, but a spokeswoman for the Entergy utility company said safety requirements mean buildings in flooded areas must be checked before service is restored. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A report from the city of Jackson, Mississippi, says nearly half a billion gallons of raw sewage leaked into the Pearl River in the first three months of 2020.

News outlets report an organization focused on clean water is now urging officials to issue a new water content advisory. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory last year.

But, the executive director of the Pearl Riverkeeper says people should be reminded.

The city’s director of public works says the city tries to warn people about the water during flood events. Excessive rain can contribute to sewage leaks.

The first three months of the year saw heavy rainfall.