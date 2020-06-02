Report: Half-billion gallons of raw sewage leaked into Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A report from the city of Jackson, Mississippi, says nearly half a billion gallons of raw sewage leaked into the Pearl River in the first three months of 2020.
News outlets report an organization focused on clean water is now urging officials to issue a new water content advisory. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory last year.
But, the executive director of the Pearl Riverkeeper says people should be reminded.
The city’s director of public works says the city tries to warn people about the water during flood events. Excessive rain can contribute to sewage leaks.
The first three months of the year saw heavy rainfall.