REPORT: Former Louisiana governor is back in hospital

In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A source with the family confirms that former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards is in the hospital.

The former governor is said to be suffering from pneumonia.

JUST IN: Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital overnight, diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, family sources confirm.



Edwards, 93, had spent the weekend in the hospital and was released Sunday.

