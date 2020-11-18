REPORT: Former Louisiana governor is back in hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A source with the family confirms that former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards is in the hospital.
The former governor is said to be suffering from pneumonia.
JUST IN: Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital overnight, diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, family sources confirm.— Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) November 18, 2020
Edwards, 93, had spent the weekend in the hospital and was released Sunday. @BRProudNews #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/pRuvQfL4AD
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
