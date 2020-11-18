REPORT: Former Louisiana governor is back in hospital

by: Michael Scheidt

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A source with the family confirms that former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards is in the hospital.

The former governor is said to be suffering from pneumonia.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

