NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There are two candidates vying for Rep. Steve Scalise’s seat in District One. We pressed the three candidates on issues facing Louisiana homeowners.

In 2022, that group of people was fortunate enough to experience a mild hurricane season. That allowed for extra time to give attention to the impacts from Hurricane Ida.

Since Ida, flood and homeowners insurance rates have skyrocketed. According to Rep. Scalise, getting help starts with fixing Risk Rating 2.0.

“We’ve got to reform that program and make FEMA at least be accountable, show us how they even get their data,” Rep. Scalise said. “I don’t think they’re using accurate data.”

Howard Kearney, a libertarian candidate, blamed the federal government for the problem. He said, they need to stay out of the way.

“I’d like to see us try to limit the amount of federal support in those flood zone areas,” Kearney said.

Democratic candidate and St. Tammany Parish homeowner Katie Darling told WGNO she believes the answer is better home construction to fight storms in the first place.

“We need programs that make metal roofs accessible and we need programs that help folks lift their homes,” Darling said.

In October, New Orleans was named the murder capital of the country. Later that same month, it became the deadliest year since Hurricane Katrina.

With a police force struggling to stay staffed, we asked the candidates what they would do to tackle the crime rate and get more officers in uniform.

“Something I’ve been thinking about lately is the reason why my husband joined NOPD and it was because he loved the community and because he loves New Orleans and New Orleanians,” Darling said. “So, I’m looking at the citizens of New Orleans and I’m saying ‘if you love this city and you’re looking for a new career, consider joining NOPD.'”

“Federal government can do a lot by eliminating the incentives police officers have to arrest people,” Kearney said. “Especially, for those in the poorer areas that cannot defend themselves so, they get high conviction rates and I think it’s unfortunate.”

“We want to focus federal grants on hiring police officers, getting police departments staffed up, making sure if there’s a community that’s not properly enforcing the laws, letting criminals back on the streets, that’s not the route you want to go,” Rep. Scalise said. “So, let’s support our men and women in uniform.”

Early voting ends Tuesday. Polls reopen Nov. 8 at 6 a.m.