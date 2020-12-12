Renowned New Orleans actress Carol Sutton dies

NEW ORLEANS— Renowned actress Carol Sutton died of coronavirus overnight. She had been hospitalized for several days at Touro Infirmary.

In a career that spanned over 50 years, Sutton appear in dozens of stage plays, movies and TV shows, including “Ray”, “Treme”, and “A Raisin in the Sun.”

Mayor Latoya Cantrell released a statement saying: “Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s ‘Treme’ or ‘Claws,’ or ‘Runaway Jury’ or ‘Queen Sugar’ — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as ‘4000 Miles’ and ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’ May she rest in God’s perfect peace.”

Carol Sutton was 76.