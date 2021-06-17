Remembering Sgt. Theresa Simon of Slidell Police Department

SLIDELL, La.– Today at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium the funeral services were held for Sgt. Theresa Simon who died on Sunday after having a massive heart attack while on-duty.

Slidell Police Segeant Theresa Simon’s fellow officers paid their respects to her with a solemn funeral ceremony.

“Just a big loss for us all,” Daniel Seuzeneau said.

46-year old Sgt. Simon died suddenly after having a massive heart attack on Sunday.

“She did her job with pride, dignity, and was well-respected,” Seuzeneau said.

Her fellow police officers say her strength is what they’ll remember most.

“I say she was like a chihuahua keeping the big dogs in check and the big dogs were her male teammates. She broke the glass ceiling of being a female in law enforcement and that’s a big thing,” he said.

It was not only a sad day for the Slidell Police Department, but for the entire community.

“My heart aches for anyone who has to lose their life and to serve and lose their life at such a young age. It hurts. We are a big family in Slidell and everyone supports each other,” Carina Gorecki said.

Sgt. Theresa Simon was married to Lt. Kevin Simon with the Slidell Police Department. They have two young sons.