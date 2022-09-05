NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When you think of the New Orleans skyline, the one building that stands out from the rest is the iconic superdome. It’s where we rally behind our beloved Saints, and it wouldn’t be where it is today if it wasn’t for former mayor Moon Landrieu.



“He was the principal behind making sure that it was going to be in downtown New Orleans and not out in New Orleans East. In fact, I think it should be called the “moon dome” based on the hard work he put into getting the superdome built and what it’s done for our economy over the last 50 years,” said Mark Romig, Chief Marketing Officer for New Orleans & Company.



During his tenure as mayor, Landrieu advocated for New Orleans’ tourism industry, with a focus on revitalization. Seeing a need for leisure on the Mississippi River, Landrieu also brought the “moonwalk” to the French Quarter.



“It has always been a goal of New Orleanians to go back to the river and I think when he was mayor he saw the opportunity to really put some investment into the French Market and to Jackson Square and of course the levee — and to this very day we know it as the moon walk,” said Romig.



Landrieu was a visionary ahead of his time in many ways and he leaves behind a legacy of trying to make New Orleans the best it could be.



“I think the most important thing he leaves is the will for us to be better. To look at service and take service to the next level. And I think if we follow his service model, I think the city will be a much better place,” said Romig.

We haven’t received a statement from the Landrieu family and so far, they have not announced any funeral arrangements. Governor Edwards says flags at the capitol will be lowered at half staff tomorrow, and flags on New Orleans public buildings will be lowered as well.