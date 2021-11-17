Remembering Louisiana history: feed and seed and bluegrass

A look back at a Saturday at Marsolan's Feed & Seed

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – History and memories are all that’s left now.

Fire destroyed the Marsolan Feed & Seed Store Monday night.

It’s a total loss.

A few years ago, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood spent a Saturday morning at the store that provided the stage for the entire community.

Here’s the story from 2018:

At Marsolan Feed & Seed Store, as Saturday morning sweeps in, also Covington customers come in.

They come in for the chicks. They come in for a couple of cats. And they come in for Rosie the Rabbit.

Also, customers can get chicken feet and pigs ears.

That’s what’s on the menu at Marsolan Feed and Seed Store in Covington, Louisiana.

Marsolan Feed and Seed Store is located at 314 East Gibson in Covington.

And right here, since 1939, they sell what you never see at the mall.

Wild Bill sees a customer and says, ” I don’t think I recognize this.”

The man says, “it’s a caccuzza, an Italian squash.”

Wild Bill says, “for dinner with a little red sauce.”

By mid-morning, it’s a lot of heavy lifting, especially for a Saturday.

Owner Harvey Marsolan is on the move, “it sure is, but it’s always worth it.” Harvey and his team transform his Louisiana family feed and seed business into show business.

It’s been going on for seven years now. Setting up in a corner of the store. On a stage. On Saturdays in the spring and fall. It still smells like somebody’s garden. But it sounds like bluegrass music.

Wild Bill asks one of the musicians on stage, “after the feed and seed store stage, what’s next, the Grand Old Opry?”

The man with the banjo says, “we don’t need no Grand Ole Opry.”

They don’t need it because they got this.

Well, that had this until a fire destroyed Marsolan Feed & Seed this week.