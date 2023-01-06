NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Back in 2014 before Barbara Walters retired from “The View,” a New Orleans wanted to honor her favorite broadcaster with a tattoo of Walters.

Liz Dodd of New Orleans already has three tattoos.  A dragon, lizard, and piranha are all on our body.

Now she’s adding a tribute tattoo of her favorite anchor of all-time.

“I’m probably the first woman to get a Barbara Walters tattoo.  She was a pioneer for women all over the world.  Now I’m a pioneer too,”  she said.

She went to Orleans Ink to get the tattoo of  the news woman.

Tarinno Taplin designed the tattoo and it took about 5 hours.

“I really want it to look like Barbara Walters.  I want to honor her with the tattoo,”  Taplin said.

There was no question in Liz’s mind that she wanted to get a tattoo of Walters once she found out she was retiring.

“She went after her stories like a man.  She was aggressive like a man.  She got it done and proved that women could do it too.  She really had an impact on my generation, and I hope she’s flattered,”  Dodd said.

Walters started her career in 1961.  At ABC, she anchored “20/20” for 25 years and “The View” for 17 years.

Walters even talked about the tattoo on “The View.”