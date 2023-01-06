NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Back in 2014 before Barbara Walters retired from “The View,” a New Orleans wanted to honor her favorite broadcaster with a tattoo of Walters.

Liz Dodd of New Orleans already has three tattoos. A dragon, lizard, and piranha are all on our body.

Now she’s adding a tribute tattoo of her favorite anchor of all-time.

“I’m probably the first woman to get a Barbara Walters tattoo. She was a pioneer for women all over the world. Now I’m a pioneer too,” she said.

She went to Orleans Ink to get the tattoo of the news woman.

Tarinno Taplin designed the tattoo and it took about 5 hours.

“I really want it to look like Barbara Walters. I want to honor her with the tattoo,” Taplin said.

There was no question in Liz’s mind that she wanted to get a tattoo of Walters once she found out she was retiring.

“She went after her stories like a man. She was aggressive like a man. She got it done and proved that women could do it too. She really had an impact on my generation, and I hope she’s flattered,” Dodd said.

Walters started her career in 1961. At ABC, she anchored “20/20” for 25 years and “The View” for 17 years.

Walters even talked about the tattoo on “The View.”