Remebering the life of Mrs. Gardner Kole, creator of ‘Jazz on the Bayou’

SLIDELL, LA – Mrs. Gardner Kole had been an integral part of the Slidell arts scene for over five decades – giving her time, talent and support to many organizations.

She was the founder of the Slidell Arts Guild, which brought dance and symphony performances to Slidell. She was also the owner of the first ballet studio in Slidell.

Over 25 years ago, Mrs. Gardner and her husband Ronnie Kole started “Jazz on the Bayou” to help raise money for local non profit organizations. To date, “Jazz on the Bayou” has raised over $1.5 million dollars for these causes in Slidell and St. Tammany Parish.