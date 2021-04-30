Registration open for tennis clinic and tournament

NEW ORLEANS – Registration is open for the Crescent City Open Tennis Tournament on May 14 through May 16.

A free Junior Development Day of Play will kickoff the weekend on May 14. Kids ages 8 – 13 will work with a coach, receive a free tennis racket and a meal. The clinic is an hour and filled with drills and exercises.

The event will be held at the Atkinson-Stern Tennis Center starting at 4:00PM.

Click here to register.

The Men’s Singles Open Division tournament will begin on Saturday, May 15.

The tournament will consist of 16 rounds and matches will begin at 11:00.

Special community guests will present the awards.

Click here for more details.

