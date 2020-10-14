Registration is open for Special Olympics Louisiana’s Over the Edge fundraising event

NEW ORLEANS, La. – For 10 years, volunteers have been rappelling down the side of Benson Tower to raise money for Special Olympics Louisiana.

Some people are just crazy enough, and generous enough, to pay at least a thousand dollars to drop down from 26 stories up.

Special Olympics Louisiana’s goal is to raise $125,000 or more given the losses they’ve suffered because of the pandemic.

“We have had to cancel a few of our events throughout the year but now this is one that we are able to do. It is an outside event so we hopefully won’t be limited to a number of people but we will have social distancing protocols in place so we can have a successful event,” says SOLA Marketing and Digital Engagement Manager Craig Oser.

Success means enough funding for the athletes to return to doing what they love – competing.

“Our athletes have been sitting on the sidelines for quite a number of months now. We’ve done some virtual programming We’ve done some videos and things like that but we know our athletes are eager to get back on the playing field. So, this Is important for us to raise these needed funds and get back out there,” says Oser.

Just being out there and participating is something that Special Olympics Louisiana athlete and board member Jill Egle says makes all the difference.

Egle says, “It made me feel secure about myself because I realize that being intellectual developmentally disabled, I can inspire people and people can have fun in sports and win some and lose some but we’re all in this together.”

To register for the Over the Edge event or to donate, click here.

The event. is scheduled to take place Friday, December 4th