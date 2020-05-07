Registration dates announced for St. Tammany Parish Public School System

Registration for Pre K through 12th grade students entering the St. Tammany Parish Public School System for the first time for the 2020-2021 school year will be held Tuesday, July 28th and Wednesday, July 29th from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the school the student will attend.

Before registering for Pre K at the school, eligibility must be determined by the Pre K Office. See information for registering for Pre K below.

Documents to Bring to Registration for PreK-12

State Certified Birth Certificate

Immunization (Shot) Records

Social Security Card

Proof of Residency using 3 of the documents listed below (must be most current available and list name of parent/guardian and street address) At least 1 of the documents must be a current utility bill dated within the last 30 days (electric, natural gas, water or propane/butane), a property tax bill listing homestead exemption or a signed real estate lease agreement from a real estate office, apartment complex or mobile home property, not from an individual. Other documents may include the following: paycheck stub, car insurance declarations page, vehicle registration, bank statement, voter registration card, state/federal support services, current year W-2 form, most recent federal or state income tax return or a cable or satellite bill dated within the last 30 days.



Other documents may be required at the time of registration including custody papers, report card/records from last school, or income verification for Pre K students.

Parents or guardians who do not have these documents may contact the Covington Attendance Office at 985.898.3370 or the Slidell Attendance Office at 985.646.4917 for assistance.

Registering Pre-Kindergarten Students

To qualify for a regular education Pre-Kindergarten class, a child must be four years old by September 30, 2020, meet income requirements, and reside within the attendance area served by the school.

The first step to register is to complete the application for early childhood care and education at www.stpsb.org/prek. All families seeking free or paid tuition spots must apply online.

After applying online, income must be verified and eligibility determined. A Pre K staff member will notify families of their eligibility determination and will provide information for the next steps in the process. Due to offices being closed, income verification will not take place in person at this time. If additional income documentation is needed, families will be instructed on how and when to provide those documents.

In order to qualify for St. Tammany Parish Public School Pre K at no cost, Pre K applicants must provide income verification using at least one of the following documents: Food Stamp Eligibility letter (SNAP) noting case certification period and the child’s name, two consecutive check stubs within two months of completing income verification for each working adult supporting the family (eligibility is based on total household income), monetary determination letter from the Workforce Commission of LA (if unemployed) or current foster care placement agreement from DCFS.

Families who do not meet income eligibility may be charged monthly tuition based on a sliding scale. All families seeking paid tuition Pre K spots must apply online to be added to a wait list. Those on the wait list will be notified of availability before school begins.

For information about registering for Pre K, visit www.stpsb.org/prek or contact the St. Tammany Parish Public School System Pre K Office at 985-898-3306.

Registering Kindergarten and First Grade Students

A child must be 6 years old by September 30, 2020, to be eligible for first grade, and a child must be 5 years old by September 30, 2020 to be eligible for kindergarten.

Students who attended and completed a public school kindergarten during the 2019-2020 school year will not be required to register again for the first grade.

To enroll in first grade a student must have proof of attendance at a full-day public or private kindergarten for a full academic year or have passed academic readiness screening at the time of enrollment at the school the child will attend.

For more information about student registration visit the School System website at www.stpsb.org or contact the Covington Attendance Office at 985.898.3370 or the Slidell Attendance Office at 985.646.4917.