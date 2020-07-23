Reformers seek reversal of past non-unanimous crime verdicts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Criminal justice reformers say they’ve filed close to 30 petitions to reverse convictions of people found guilty of serious crimes by non-unanimous juries in Louisiana.

And they’ve filed a brief in a pending U.S. Supreme Court case that they hope will result in the reversal of all such cases in the state — an estimated 1,500 to 1,600 of them.

Louisiana voters amended the state constitution last year to outlaw non-unanimous felony convictions. And the U.S. Supreme Court recently said such verdicts were unconstitutional.

But the high court decision doesn’t currently apply in cases where appeals have been exhausted.